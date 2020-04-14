Selected World Items from April 1995
• April 7, Walt Disney Animations released the feature length film “A Goofy Movie.”
• “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” opened at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City on the 10th. It closed on the 30th after only 24 performances.
• On the 12th, Drew Barrymore appeared on CBS’s “Late Show with David Letterman” on his 48th birthday. She surprised Dave by dancing on his desk.
• After a strike delay, pro baseball had it first regular season game on the 26th.
• NBC broadcasted the final episode of “Empty Nest” on the 29th. It was part two of “Life Goes on” in which Laverne’s wedding plans went awry so she eloped and Harry sold the house.
Some Local Items from April 1995
• On the eighth, Michael Todd, Warrensburg High School, was honored as one of the top 100 scholars among all seniors graduating across Missouri that year.
• Brad Weaver was pictured on the 17th as part of the first foursome to tryout the new first nine at the Warrensburg Country Club. The other three golfers were Jason Weaver, Mark Reynolds and Bob Cochran.
• “Bad Boys” with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, “Jury Duty” featuring Pauly Shore and “Rob Roy” starring Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange were showing on the 22nd at Crown Cinema.
• Starting on the 26th at what is now the University of Central Missouri was a play based on Thomas Wolfe’s “Look Homeward Angel.” The script was adapted by Katti Frings. The set was designed by David Peerbolte and the actors were directed by Ed See.
Personal Perspective for April 1995
In its conception, this column was to be about entertainment options in 1995. Then COVID-19 made its entrance on the scene. Now, I feel somewhat like a person attending a funeral of a friend’s child. I have a desire to say something that words cannot express. Looking backward, I have no reference for anything similar to current conditions.
Perhaps, it would help to remember the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. I think I’ve moved to stage two; I seem to be more quickly irritated by little things like there being nothing on TV tonight that I want to watch.
