Selected World Items from April 1990
• “By dint of railing at idiots you run the risk of becoming idiotic yourself.” – Gustave Flaubert was the “Crytoquote” answer on the fifth.
• In “At Wits End” on the 13th, Erma Bombeck said she rode in the front seat on family vacations because, (1) she was the parent and (2) she wrote a column.
• On the 11th, the “B.C.” cartoon defined “batter up” as “the plaintive call of the cook at the House of Unleavened Pancakes.”
Some Local Items from April 1990
• Coach Ron Clawson said, “It was a big win for us,” speaking of the win by both Warrensburg High’s boys and girls teams at the school’s relays held on the seventh.
• On the 10th, a senior Easter egg hunt was held at Harmony Gardens. Groups came from as far away as Clinton according to Candy Caldwell who helped in the program. Four-hundred colored eggs were hidden. “Everyone had a great time,” Director Tanya Erisman, said. “I imagine we’ll do it again next year.”
• Price Chopper announced in an ad on the 10th that the store would be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Day. Price Chopper’s specials included a specially iced Easter Bunny cake for $3.99; one pound of butter for $1.19; Mrs. Smith frozen fruit pies for $2.99; and a 24 oz. container of cottage cheese for $1.09.
Personal Perspective for April 1990
My plan was to promote “Sunspots” as an ideal gift for both Easter and Mother’s Day in this space, but after I’ve had to change three of the four columns since the one promoting the Children’s Literature Festival which was canceled due to fears about COVID-19, I’ve decided it may be best not to promote anything else for the time being.
At least the one piece I didn’t have to change was about how life is a struggle for everyone and we can gain strength from recognizing that fact. Perhaps, hopefully even, that perspective brightened the day for you given current conditions. So, we will continue forward.
It may be appropriate to end with a sentence from “Sunspots:” “Now you must be the calm still pond reflecting the old weeping willow tree.”
