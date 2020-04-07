Selected World Items from April 1985
• On the second, “Peanuts” had Charlie Brown on the mound encouraging his players to increase their chatter. In the field, Lucy gave a speech on who she was. “That’s not what I meant and you know it!” yelled Charlie.
• Frank White had a rare day in Boston hitting two home runs in the 5-2 Royals win on the 27th. His power that day was like Steve Balboni’s that spring. Balboni hit two homers on the 30th in the 4-1 win in Cleveland. Of course, George Brett and Hal McRae provided the power that summer and fall as the Royals won their first World Series. Bret Saberhagen won the Cy Young award.
Some Local Items from April 1985
• On the 17th, a Cripps Drug ad had a three pound can of Folger’s coffee for $6.99, and a four-roll package of Charmin tissue for $1.15.
• Pictured on the 19th: Beth Rutt presented a citation to Larry Johnson in recognition of his 17 years of volunteer service to the youth athletic programs of Warrensburg.
• Stu Rogers, second-year head baseball coach for what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM), clinched his first MIAA Championship with a 4-3 win at Maryville on the 25th.
• Central Missouri’s head softball coach Peggy Martin got a double-header win over Central Methodist (7-0 and 7-2) on the 29th to close the season on a winning note.
• Couples celebrating their anniversaries that month included Mrs. and Mr. Archie Lange, their 50th, on the 14th; Mickey and Don Patterson, their 40th, on the 17th; and Lena and John Lohe their 50th on the 24th.
Personal Perspective for April 1985
The Royals were an inspiration that year. A small group of us were able to attend games that summer. The cost was low enough that even we teachers could afford to sit in the lower section behind first base. But, then, even at today’s prices, I’m hoping to see a game or two this year if COVID-19 permits.
I’m optimistic about the Royals chances this year. Salvador Perez’ return behind the plate should really help the pitchers and his bat will complement what should be a strong new line-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.