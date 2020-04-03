Selected World Items from April 1980
• Gov. Joseph P. Teasdale proclaimed April 14 through 19 as Missouri Veterinary Week in recognition of the importance of animals in the lives of the people of Missouri and the contributions of its veterinarians.
• In “Peanuts” on the 18th, Snoopy pushed a package containing his latest novel into a mailbox. The mailbox dropped it back to him. “I can’t believe they read it that closely,” he said.
• On the 22nd, Jane Froman died at her home in Columbia. Her singing and acting career had spanned 30 years but was hindered by a plane crash in 1943. Her story was told in the film “With a Song in my Heart” starring Susan Hayward.
Some Local Items from April 1980
• An ad from Northside Feed on the third declared that May 7 was “chick day” and that all orders had to be placed by April 16. Twenty-five white rock chicks, along with a 50-pound bag of Purina chick starter could be ordered for $13.
• Holden passed an animal control ordinance on the 15th. Mayor Melvin Murphy said there was a need to stop dogs from bothering people.
• On the 16th, Laurie Kern, Centerview and a student at Warrensburg High, was selected as the FFA Warrensburg Chapter Member of the Month. Among her many contributions to the community, Kern had planted trees at Ridge View’s outdoor classroom and built dog houses for the Humane Society.
Personal Perspective for April 1980
After our first schnauzer, Pepper, was obviously kidnapped, perhaps to be used in training fighting dogs that were and are participants in major contests across the Missouri, we were anxious, perhaps too much so, to adopt a replacement. We bought a puppy from a house in Kansas City. We named him Bullet because of his silver hair. He was clearly a product of a pet mill; according to the Humane Society, Missouri remains the leader in the sale of diseased puppies.
We bought him on a Friday evening. On Saturday, he had a fever. I slept with him in my arms that night in our newly constructed dog pen. Sara woke me saying Bullet’s dead, isn’t he? I said, “He’s not,” but he was.
