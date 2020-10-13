Selected Items from October 1990
• Chris Pryatt, a first-year student, kicked a 48-yard field goal with 1:49 to play to give Terry Noland’s Mules a win at Joplin on the 20th. Central Missouri defeated Missouri Southern 20-19.
• The Muleskinner ran a debate on the merits of having a Homecoming Queen on the 25th. Rhae Adams presented an essay supporting the tradition and Gregory Bantz discredited the practice.
• At the Homecoming dinner at Central Missouri and the 26th, two individuals were honored. Coach Fred Cameron, a 1928 graduate, had been inducted into the Illinois High School Hall of Fame in the class of 1977. Cameron had played football for the Mules and was part of the undefeated 1926 team (record 7-0-1) and was in the third class inducted into the UCM Hall of Fame in 1994. David Laughlin had graduated in 1950 and became well established as an artist by painting characters and landscapes of the western USA. Among these paintings were 24 featuring buffalo hunters which are distinctive and well known.
• On the 27th, the Louis Michael band provided music for a semi-formal dance at the University Ballroom.
Personal Perspective for October 1990
One of the proudest moments of my life came the evening of the Warrensburg High School’s homecoming game. I had the pleasure of escorting Rhae as we were members of the royal court.
In her Muleskinner defense of selecting homecoming queens, Rhae had argued that the contest was not just about surface beauty. While, she said, she “was not Miss America material,” she had run for homecoming queen to demonstrate that the title wasn’t just about looks.
Similarly, I would never claim that I could rival Adonis, but Rhae in her black satin gown and I in my dark gray suit were one handsome couple! If you had seen us, you may well have said we were the most stately pair in the procession. Clearly, you would have had to agree that we added much to the glamor of the event.
The evening for me ranks right up there with walking Rhae down the aisle at her wedding on an October day 15 years later and, of course, running down the aisle with Sara after we promised each other our eternal love and commitment.
I trust you have similar memories to warm these fall evenings.
© 2020 W. Clifton Adams. Additional writing by Adams can be found at www.wca-refracted.com.
