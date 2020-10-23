Selected Items from October 2000
• Oct. 1 marked the 71st National Day in China celebrating the birth of the country’s communist rule.
• On the 26th, Coach Willie Fritz’ Mules lost to Missouri Western, 23-17, on homecoming weekend. The Daily Star-Journal printed the story of how we celebrated that day in Beijing, China. A copy of that article is on my website.
Personal Perspective for October 2000
Brian, the retired English professor that we met on the campus where we taught in Beijing, became our first Chinese friend. We soon met our second friend Lucy (Lu Li) when she called our lodging seeking the Nichols whom we had replaced. Lucy was our guide for our first tour of the Imperial Palace.
Everything closed for National Day. We rode the subway to Tiananmen Square not knowing that it would cease running that afternoon. We met Brian there and he bought us lunch from the many food vendors. The Square was decorated and festive and lively with music and games not unlike a state fair.
As we ate, Brain reflected on his life. It was the only time he ever told us anything personal about himself. His son had been killed there on the Square. He had pleaded with his son not to protest. Brian himself had gone through the communists’ reeducation program and learned that to live meant to submit.
After dark, the dynamics of Tiananmen changed to a wonderland of lights and fireworks, a cross between our Christmas and Fourth of July. It was an enjoyable and interesting day. However, at the end, we were tired and hungry and the subway was closed. We did know the way back to campus. It was only a mile or so; but, we’d have to walk.
The most direct route led down a dark alley along the 180-yard length of the Imperial Palace. As we looked down the alley, we recognized that path could mean danger; however, it was empty of people and by walking it we’d be to our beds much sooner. So, down it we went. As we walked, it was easy for our imagination to take us back to when that lane was peopled with serfs and traders bringing wares for the imperial family.
Reaching a lighted boulevard, our strongest desire was to see a street vendor that was plentiful during the day but not that night. We were halfway to campus before we saw one in a five-foot window along a building’s front. Oh what a joyous sight! We bought two footlong eggrolls for a quarter. There have only been a few times that anything tasted better than those eggrolls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.