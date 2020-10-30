Selected Items from October 2005
• Oct. 8, the defense for the Nittany Lions of Penn State stole the headlines as they held Ohio State scoreless in the second half. Michael Robinson and Derrick Williams ran for touchdowns in a three-minute span as the Lions took a 14-10 lead at the end of the first half. The final score was 17-10. Penn State later lost to Michigan forcing a tie with OSU for the Big Ten title with both teams having one conference loss. Joe Paterno directed Penn State to a 26-23 Orange Bowl win over Florida State to end the year.
• On the 22nd, Thailand confirmed its 13th human death from bird flu. Taiwan reported its first case.
• Central Missouri’s quarterback Toby Karrodi set an MIAA record when he threw his 132nd pass without an interception on the 23rd. The previous record was set in 1993 with 117 passes by Matt Cook of Missouri Southern.
• The Missouri State Teachers Association Teacher of the Year was Warrensburg’s Katherine Appleton. She was pictured in the Central Missouri State University’s (now University of Central Missouri) homecoming parade on the 24th.
Personal Perspective for October 2005
October 2005 was an exciting time for the Big Ten and the rest of college football. The Big Ten schools played in seven bowls and won three of them. The Rose Bowl game between two undefeated teams produced one of the most memorable games of all time. Vince Young carried the ball into the endzone with 19 seconds remaining to give Texas the win over USC 41-38.
If you remember my analysis from last month, you know that I linked the success of the 2020 football season to the outcome of the elections next month. As I write this column two weeks before the election, the success of college football has yet to become a certainty. Thirty-three games have been postponed and only three of current cases in the SEC could well undermine the season.
Based on my earlier analysis, the success of college football predicts a win for the Republicans in a few days.
© 2020 W. Clifton Adams.
