York, George H.

George H. York
George Henry York, 77 of Berkley, California, died at the Warrensburg Veterans Home on Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by family.
His love for Jesus Christ, family and friends, military family, Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, playing cards, and fishing and hunting was apparent to all who knew him.
George seemed destined to teach people about repentance forgiveness as well as praise. He often bought and gave out copies of Power of Praise and Prison to Praise by Norman Carothers to his friends, family members and the staff at the VA Home. Georges legacy will live within us all.
George was preceded by: death by his mother and father, Charles and Ruby York; two brothers Charles Henry York and Delmer York; a son Michael Henry York; stepdaughter, Pamela Ann Engel; and wife Valerie Ruth Walden York. Married September 27, 1968.
And he leaves his legacy to daughters: Marcia York (Larry) Hunter; and step-children, Steve (Pam) Engel and Cindy (Eric) Engel Pearson; sister, Ruby York Gillespie; grandchildren, Jeremy Engel, Angela Pearson Crowley, Matthew Pearson, Cody Engel, Rita Bailey, Stephanie Bailey Drulias, and Christian Phelps; and wonderful great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; cousins, caretakers, and friends.
Georges family will deeply miss his spirit and his love of life
Funeral Service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 7th at the Warrensburg Veterans Home Chapel. with Rev. Sid Tiller of Northside Christian Church and Chaplain John Roberts of the Warrensburg Veterans Home co-officiating.
Full Military Honors will be provided by United States Navy Honor Guard; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Memorial Post #2513 and American Legion, Post #131.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the Veterans Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to National Alzheimers and Dementia Assoc.; Warrensburg Veterans Home or Wounded Warriors.
As published in the Daily Star Journal.
