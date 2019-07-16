Jim Woods, 78, of Warrensburg, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Marys Hospital in Blue Springs from heart failure.
He was born February 18, 1941, in Lucas, Iowa, to Wendell Woods and Twyla (Skinner) Woods.
Jim moved to Warrensburg, in 1979. He retired from the Civil Engineers at Whiteman AFB in 1991.
Jim is survived by: his wife, Mary of the home; one brother, Jerry Woods of Nebraska; son, James (Mike) Woods of Oklahoma; daughter, Catherine Tilden of Missouri; son, Mike Baker of Missouri; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
No funeral services are planned. Arrangements are entrusted to Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
In Jims memory, contributions may be made to the Veterans Home of Warrensburg and checks can be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
