September 12, 1942-September 21, 2019
William Verl Shinn, Sr., age 77, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home. Funeral Service are planned for Thursday, September 26, at Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, MO. Interment at Englewood Cemetery, Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made to William Shinn, Sr. Memorial Fund and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences and fond memories may be left online at www.vansant-millsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.