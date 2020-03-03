William Seveir Vance, 75, of Knob Noster, Missouri, passed away Saturday February 29, 2020, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit.
History: “Vance” was born January 20, 1945, at Elkton, Tennessee, son of Seveir and Flossie (Bridgeforth) Vance. Following graduation from high school, worked several jobs in Nashville/Elkton, TN. He enlisted into the United States Air Force at age 23, serving his country faithfully for 23 years. He was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Kluever on March 23, 1974, at Kokomo, Indiana. Due to Vance’s military career, the family couple resided in Indiana, Arizona, Florida; Bremerhaven, Germany and has resided the last 27 years in Knob Noster, MO. Following retirement from the Air Force, he owned and operated Vance Appliance, specializing in air conditioning and refrigeration repair, for several years. Vance’s passion was following golf and politics. He was passionate about helping people, ensuring they were warm or cool no matter their ability to pay.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra; two stepdaughters: Stephanie Booe (Howard, Jr.) of Woodbridge, VA and Patricia Hamilton (Charles, Jr.) of Stoutsville, OH; two stepsons: Randy Lieffring (Kim) of Sparta, WI and Kevin Lieffring (Mary) of Glenwood City, WI; three sisters: Jewel Runyon (Arthur), Eva Meadows and Paula Magee, all of Chicago, IL; brother: Larry Vance of Elkton, TN; brother-in-law: Earl Calloway of Chicago, IL; nine step grandchildren: Andrew Lieffring, Hannah Lieffring, Heather Lieffring, Luke Lieffring, Karyssa Lieffring, William Hamilton, Richard Hamilton, Ashley Hamrick (Kyle) and Aaron Booe; two step great-grandchildren: Kinsley Hamrick and Milah Booe; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Ellen Calloway; two brothers-in-law: Ed Meadows and Milton Magee and sister-in-law: Juanita Vance.
Celebration of Life Services: will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Clergy: with Pastor Willie Shields of Charity Christian Revival Church of Knob Noster officiating.
Military Honors: will be provided by Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard.
