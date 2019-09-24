William Lee Grimes, 80 of Warrensburg, Missouri, entered the arms of God on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Bill was born to Gilbert Orien and Amy Eva (Robinson) Grimes on June 29, 1939 in Osceola, Missouri. On September 30, 1966, he married Wanda Mae Walters. To this union were born two children, a son, Bryant Lee, and a daughter, Janalee Faye. All of Bill's adult life was lived in Warrensburg, where he was a mathematics and computer science instructor for thirty eight years at the University of Central Missouri.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda; son: Bryant Lee (Margaret Fish); daughter: Janalee Byers (Brad); two granddaughters: Ashley Byers and Gabrielle Byers; a brother: Robert Grimes (Mary Lynne) as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th, at the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 a.m with Randy Buffington officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Golden Age group and may be left at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
