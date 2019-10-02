12/25/42 -7/23/2019, age 76 years old
A Celebration of Life for Scott will be held the Wesley Chapel, 1611 NW 200 Rd., Kingsville MO , Sunday, October 13 , 2:00 .p.m. He attended this country church throughout his life. A reception will follow with a desert bar and ice cream.
William L Gard (Scott) passed away at River Bend Peace Health Hospital in Eugene, OR on July 23, 2019. He died from non-Hodgins lymphoma: large B-Cell, and Burkett’s. He fought a valiant battle with this cancer due to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. His wife, Dianne and three children, Rusty, Sarah and Luke surrounded him with love and care during this critical time.
Scott was born on Dec. 25, 1942, to Russell and Mary Lee Gard, Kingsville, MO. Both are deceased, and brother, Dallas, deceased. He resided on a Kingsville farm and graduated from Holden High School. He earned a B.A, degree in economics 1965 and M.A. in economics in 1970 from the University of Mo. Kansas City.
Scott had over 30 years of experience serving as both a technical team member and project manager on multidisciplinary environmental compliance and planning projects in Omaha, NE, Huntsville, Al and CA and the Kansas City Army Corps of Engineers.
He retired in Eugene, OR. Scott is survived by his wife Dianne, Eugene, OR; and his children, Luke (Cathy) Gard of Lawrence, KS., Sarah (John)Davis, Kansas City, MO and Russell Gard, Eugene. OR. He has five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers suggested memorial contributions to Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Mail to Rusty Gard, 1720 W. 34th Ave., Eugene, OR.
