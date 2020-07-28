William Emile “Bill” Mudd, age 78, of Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Ridge Crest Nursing Center.
He was born April 7, 1942 in Detroit, MI, the son of George and Emma (Gauchat) Mudd.
On October 13, 1962, he and Virginia Stewart were united in marriage at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg. They enjoyed over 57 years of a loving and devoted marriage.
After college, Bill worked for Boeing building minute man missiles. He then went to IBM where he enjoyed a 35+ year career. After retiring, Bill and Virginia bought a farm just west of Warrensburg where he enjoyed farming and raising cattle. His love of Farmall tractors led him to start his own business at the farm, Mudd Equipment, where he sold tractors, parts, and tires until 2011. Bill enjoyed riding horses, playing with his dogs and cats, and most of all, spending time with all of his family, grandkids, and friends.
Bill was a devoted Catholic and participated in the building committees of nearly every church he attended as his career had him move state to state. He was known for many admirable qualities: he was the ultimate handyman, generous to friends and strangers, always endlessly joyful and loving and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Bill is survived by his wife Virginia; his children, Karen Phinney (Jeff Rothfus) of De Soto, KS, Michael Mudd of Blue Springs, MO, David Mudd (Shelley) of Napoleon, MO, and Stephen Mudd of Leeton, MO; his grandchildren, Brandon Walker (Andrea), Troy “T.J.” Phinney (Madison Markham), Sierra O’Neal (Mitch), Jaycee Mudd, Treven Mudd, Kyle Rothfus, and Kody Rothfus; and three siblings, Mary Stevens, Donald Mudd, and James Mudd.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Emma Mudd.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Due to the current health crisis situation the family will plan a celebration of life for Bill at a future date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home
