William Edward Brame, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri.
He was born at home in Slater Missouri, on September 8, 1925, the son of Mamie Alma (Millsaps) and William Wesley Brame. He has one living sibling, Bonnie Louise Burks and husband Francis of Slater, Missouri.
Bill was schooled in Slater Public Schools, where he played football on the conference championship team in 1942. Bill’s father was the owner of W.W. Brame & Sons Contractors, where Bill worked growing up.
Bill started college at Central Missouri State Teachers College in Warrensburg at the end of his first semester as a senior in high school. That opportunity arose when the Navy V-12 program offered training in college. During World War II, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Marine Corp in the South Pacific Theatre.
Bill met his wife-to-be in the fall of 1945 at Central Methodist in Fayette, Missouri, where Nan was attending college. Bill married Nannetta Marshall in the summer of 1946. Bill and Nan have two daughters, Joan Elizabeth Love, of Ozark, Missouri and Eddy Marie Crouch of Portland, Oregon. Bill has five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Bill is an active man with high standards and enthusiasm for a job well done. His first professional position was as an assistant manager of the LaCrosse Lumber Company in Fayette, Missouri. From there, he became manager at LaCrosse in Montgomery City, Missouri. Next, he and his family moved to Carrollton, Illinois, where Bill continued as manager at LaCrosse until returning to Warrensburg to complete his higher education. While attending college, Bill carried on in the lumber business, working part time at Home Lumber Company in Warrensburg.
Bill received his Baccalaureate and Master’s degrees in education at Central Missouri State University and his Doctorate in education from University of Missouri. His service included many years as Chair of the Department of Manufacturing and Construction and as Coordinator for Industrial Arts and Technology and Graduate programs. He is currently Professor Emeritus of Industrial Technology at University of Central Missouri, where he served as Assistant Dean of the College of Applied Sciences and Technology. Bill was an avid Mule Train fan with season tickets in hand for sporting events at the University. In retirement, he ran for state political office as representative of the 120th district.
Bill’s dedication to his religious life began in early life when he was baptized as a child at a Southern Baptist Church in Slater. After marrying Nan, who was a member of the Methodist Church, Bill became a Methodist as well in Montgomery City. He quickly got involved, serving on the Board of Trustees. Later he worked with the United Methodist Church on the district level, at Annual Conference, with the World Methodist Conference, the Foundation for Evangelism and as a Certified Lay Speaker. After his retirement, Bill has been part of the “Wednesday Work Crew” at the First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg, where he has built many pieces of wood furnishings for the church.
Bill served 12 years on the Warrensburg City Council and was elected mayor two of those years. He was mayor pro tem for the balance of the time. Bill was the first president of the Faculty Emeritus Association and is a Paul Harris Fellow of The Rotary Foundation as well as a member of the American Legion. Bill has given a great deal to his family, church and community.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 AM at The United Methodist Church in Warrensburg, MO, with Pastor Peter Norton officiating. A private family interment will follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Warrensburg.
The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. Per special request by the church, entrance to the funeral and visitation will only be allowed through the north door of the building by the welcome center.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The First United Methodist Church Building Fund and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.