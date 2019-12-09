Wenonah Marie Angier – 1935 – 2019
Wenonah Marie Angier, 84, a resident of Vacaville, California, since December 1969, passed away on December 2, at home with family at her side after a short battle with cancer. Wenonah was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Wenonah was born on August 10, 1935, in Montserrat, Missouri, to Lewis Cecil and Pearl Mae (Gowins) Martin. She graduated from College High School Class of 1953 in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Wenonah met John Edward Angier in December 1954, when he was stationed at Whiteman AFB, Missouri and they were married in April 1956. They were married more than 56 years until John’s passing in January 2013.
Wenonah was a proud military wife during the 20 years her husband, John served in the Air Force. Throughout the years Wenonah worked as a chord board telephone operator, at the Milk Farm Restaurant, Nut Tree Restaurant, and Mervyns retiring in 2009. She was teased through the years that each place she worked closed their doors. Wenonah was the “W” in the family business name J & W Lawn & Garden Equipment that was located on Davis Street until December 2018.
Wenonah volunteered at the Veterans Hall for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 165, VFW Auxiliary 7244 of Vacaville and American Legion Post 165 serving many different officer and chairman positions and was the former District Five President for American Legion Auxiliary. She was very active and involved with Girls State for the past 21 years. She was also the recipient of numerous awards from the American Legion and received the Vacaville Tribute to Seniors Mentor Award in 2008.
She enjoyed watching and being involved with all of her grandchildren and great-children’s sports games and various school events. Wenonah was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Chiefs and if they were not in the playoffs she would root for the underdog in the match up.
Wenonah is survived by her brother Lewis Martin Jr of Janesville, Wisconsin. Six children, Cindy Beck (Ray), Dolores Conroy (Danny), John Angier Jr., Lynn Seals (Roger Jr.), Martin Angier (Marcy) and Lyle Angier (Cynthia); 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Seals-Battenfield (John), Amber Seals-Quinn (Aaron), Alex Angier, Clint Conroy, Kevin Conroy (Aimee), Amy Seals-Rhodes, Raymond Beck II, Christopher Beck, Tabitha Angier, Alexis Angier, Joseph Angier and Jonathan Angier; 10 great-grandchildren, Chloey Mundell-Seals, Zyere Rhodes, Trinity Rhodes, Dean Seals-Quinn, Mya Rhodes, Elijah Cooper II, Briella Wenonah Cooper, Justice Edwards, Tobias Seals-Quinn, and Faith Edwards; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends that she truly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband John Angier, parents, Lewis Cecil and Pearl Mae Martin, six siblings, Juanita Armstrong, Marvin Martin, Charles Martin, Dayton Martin and two infant siblings.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation and viewing at McCune’s Garden Chapel, 212 Main Street, Vacaville 95688, on Thursday, December 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service and celebration of life reception to be held on Friday, December 13, 10:30 a.m., At Valley Church, 5063 Maple Rd., Vacaville, Ca 95687. She will be laid to rest joining her husband John in heaven and the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in memory of Wenonah Angier to the Vacaville Girl State Program, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 165 or to the Boys State Program, American Legion Post 165 to the address 549 Merchant St, Vacaville CA 95688 (be sure to mark the check Girls State or Boys State and in memory of Wenonah Angier) or online at www.district5ala.com click on Girl State Link; or to Valley Church-Champions Club, 5063 Maple Rd., Vacaville, Ca 95687.
Arrangements under the direction and care of McCune’s Garden Chapel, 212 Main Street, Vacaville, CA 95688.
