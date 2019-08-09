VERSAILLES, Mo. Daniel Wesley Wegener went to be with the Lord, Aug. 1, 2019. He died peacefully in Versailles.
Dan was born in Higginsville, Missouri, on Oct. 15, 1948, to parents Robert and Maxine (Vaughn) Wegener.
He was raised in Warrensburg, where he graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1966.
He worked in the tree service industry for most of his life. He had a lifelong passion for football, fishing, friends, family and females. He will be remembered by family and friends as a loving father and uncle, and a kind, fun, great friend and storyteller.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Robert N. Wegener Sr, Gladys M. Wegener; brother, Robert N. Wegener Jr.; sister, Cynthia A. Wegener; and son, Jarrod Leach.
He is survived by: daughters, Kristi Wegener-Williams, husband Neil, Branson, Missouri, Shannon Wegener-Haff, husband Sean, Brookland, Arkansas, Vicky Garrison and husband Art, Glacier, Montana, Lauren Wegener, Searcy, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kelsey Beebe, Bozeman, Montana, Jonathan Holland, Branson, Missouri, Taylor McAdams, Belgrade, Montana, Hayes Haff, Brookland, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Jaxx and Jade Beebe, Bozeman, Ava Holland, Branson; nephew, Todd Wegener, wife Rachal; great-nephew, Zachariah, Versailles; great-nieces, Shannon Holbrook, Faith Wegener; great-great-niece, Matalyn; and great-great-nephew, Harrison; nieces, Wendy Wegener Verdejas and Bobbi Wegener Campbell; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, in Mississippi and Missouri; special friend, Peggy Jewell, Gravois Mills, Missouri.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 4 to 7 p.m. on August 17, 2019, at the Hunter Civic Center, 201 Jasper Street, Versailles MO. His family and friends look forward to celebrating his wonderful life. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
