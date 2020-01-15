Wanda Lea Lockhart Miller, born September 12, 1950, Manhattan, NY, passed over January 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by two sons Matthew and Lucas and three grandchildren, Stone, Rex and Elaine. She was also survived by two sisters, Thelma Coker and Jeanne Pierce and one brother Dan Lockhart. She was preceded in death by her parents Cleo and Elsie Lockhart and her twin brother Leroy Lockhart.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.