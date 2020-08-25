Walter “Walt” Eugene Borer, 85, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Funeral Services at 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Holden, MO (Comfortable and Casual Attire is requested.)
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.
Online Condolences may be left at www.castfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.