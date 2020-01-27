Walter Shannon, Jr., age 63, of Warrensburg, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Missouri Veteran Cemetery with full military honors.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to your local church in Walter’s honor.
