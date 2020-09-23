Wally passed away September 17, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. Wally was born in Oxnard, California, May 16, 1964.
He graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1982. He worked for many years with his dad on the family farm operating Gwin's Fish Farm. In 1996, he moved to Florida and became an Electric Gate Specialist. After 14 years, he retired and moved back to Missouri. He loved being retired and living in his little cabin in the Ozarks.
Preceded in death by his dad, Sam Gwin; and brother, Rodney Gwin. He is survived by his mother, Carolyne Gwin; sister, Audrey Weber; brother, Steve (Jeanne) Gwin; niece and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Miller Memorial Cemetery, Miller, MO, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm.
