Virgil Russell Coleman, 89, of Warrensburg, MO, passed away on Friday morning, September 27, 2019, at the Warrensburg Veterans Home.
Virgil was born on November 14, 1929, in Warrensburg, MO, the son of Adrain Coleman and Minerva L. (Clear) Coleman. He graduated from Leeton High School in the class of 1947. He married G. Nadine (Newell) on December 20, 1951 in Knob Noster, MO. He served two years in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged in 1953. Virgil was a farmer and heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Pleasant Bethel Baptist Church and a 34-year member of the American Legion Post #131. He loved restoration projects, welding and fabricating, and tinkering. He could often be found at farm auctions looking for corn shellers and other antiques to add to his collection, or caring for and talking to his cows in the pasture.
Virgil is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Nadine, of the home; sons, Marvin D. Coleman (wife Karen) of Warrensburg, Gregory P. Coleman (wife Linda) of Lee’s Summit, and Jeffrey W. Coleman (significant other Amber Demoret) of Warrensburg; former daughter-in-law, Michelle Heskett of Warrensburg; grandchildren, Amber Schafer (husband Brad) of Salem, MO, Kyle Coleman (wife Jessie Shafer) of Warrensburg, Amanda Hill (husband Joe) of Lee’s Summit, Zach Coleman (wife Melissa) of Kansas City, and Grayce Wehner of Warrensburg; great-grandchildren, Torri, Tayla, and Tarra Schafer, all of Salem, Clara Coleman of Kansas City, and Mary Shafer of Warrensburg; sister, Faye Kuntz of Sedalia; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at 11:00 a.m., at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Mannering officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service in Adams Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Keith Sproat, Chris Bolles, Rusty Sproat, Kyle Coleman, Zach Coleman and Charlie Wiskirchen. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Contributions are suggested in his honor to Adams Cemetery. Checks may be left in care of the funeral home.
