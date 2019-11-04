Vincent Waner, age 53, of Warrensburg passed away Sunday November 3, 2019, at Research Medical Center.
Vincent is survived by his wife Lori Waner; three sons, Branden Waner and his wife Courtney, Brendt Waner and Beau Waner; his parents, Gary and Karen Waner; two brothers, Bryant Waner, Grant Waner and his wife Katie; a niece Amelia Waner and a nephew Emmett Waner.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest contributions to either the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or the Johnson County Cancer Foundation.
