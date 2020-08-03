Verna M. Brown, age 92, of Warrensburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Warrensburg Manor Care Center.
Verna was born March 29, 1928 in Chilhowee, Missouri, the daughter of Clarence Rucker and Lula (Fewell). She was a lifelong resident of the Warrensburg area.
Verna confessed her love for Christ at an early age and instilled in her children the importance of having a God-centered life. During her lifetime, she was a devoted member at Warren Street Methodist Church, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Moriah Baptist Church, serving faithfully on the usher board.
Verna worked for a time at the CMSU Fraternity Complex and Warrensburg Medical Center in food services. However, her true passion was caring for others. She spent the majority of her career as a nurse’s aide, physical therapy aide and a certified nurse’s assistant at Messick Nursing Home, Ridgecrest Nursing Home, Warrensburg Medical Center and Johnson County Memorial Hospital. Her love of children inspired her to work with the Head Start program as a nutrition assistant. She also volunteered with the Foster Grandparent program as a teacher’s aide at Ridgeview School and in the Centerview School district.
Verna was a loving and devoted mother who enjoyed sewing, flower gardening and cooking for family and friends. Because she loved family gatherings, she and her brother, Leonard were in charge of large family reunions for about 15 years.
Verna fought the good fight, she finished the course, and she kept the faith. She leaves to cherish her memories her children; Gilbert Forbush (wife Anita), Marilyn Bonner, Michael Forbush (wife Linda), Joyce McGee, Wanda Richberg (husband Royce), Robert Forbush, Sandra Coulon, Carole Barber (husband Michael), Dennis Forbush, Terry Forbush, and Kevin Brown (wife Rose); one brother, Leonard Rucker (wife Mary); a sister-in-law Marie Rucker, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-children, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gilbert Forbush Sr, her husband, John W. Brown, her son, Steven Lynn Brown, her brothers, Charles, Lawrence, Hubert, George, James and Donnie Rucker, and her sister, Margaret L Davis.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a family only funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg. The public is welcome to attend a committal service which will take place following the funeral at approximately 1:00 p.m. Thursday, at the Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects to Verna on Wednesday, August 5 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left in care of the funeral home, 617 N. Maguire, Warrensburg, Missouri 64093
