Tunnell, Robert 1940-2019

TIGHTWAD, Mo. Robert (Bob) Tunnell of Tightwad, formerly of Odessa, Missouri died on May 25, 2019.
A Memorial Service is being held on July 21, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall located at 733 E Young Ave. Warrensburg, Missouri.
Born June 10, 1940, Bob was the youngest son of Cort and Una Irene Tunnell.
Bob graduated from Odessa high school and began working with pipefitters unions. He was a member of Local 798 Pipefitters out of Tulsa Oklahoma since 1962.
Bob was also a horseman. He began riding at the age of 4 and spent 75 years of his life sharing his passion for horses with others. Bob Tunnell Quarter Horses will continue operating under his granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by: both parents; two sisters, Betty and Ann; and one granddaughter, Jenna.
Those left to cherish his memories are: his brother, Jack Tunnell; his sister, Mary Weatherman; son, Patrick Tunnell; his granddaughter, Tamar Tunnell; his grandsons, Justin Tunnell and Halston Hevalow; and his three great-grandsons.
Please join his family in celebrating his life on July 21, 2019.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton.
Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com As published in the Daily Star Journal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.