Tonia Wright, 55, of Leeton, Missouri, died early Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020, at her home in Leeton.
Private services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. A memorial has been established for funeral expenses and contributions may be left in care of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home or be given online at www.bradleyhadley.com
