Timothy T. Wilcoxen, 62, Warrensburg, Mo, "my love, my life," passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 19, 2019, with those that he loved and those that dearly loved him at his side.
Tim was born on October 16, 1957, in Parkersburg, W VA, to Thomas and Margaret Wilcoxen. His parents and two sisters Margaret "Tiner" Wilson and Sandy Starchman having gone before him. He grew up in Kansas City, Mo. In 1975 after meeting Holly, marrying in 1987, they spent many happy years living in Independence, Mo. He had worked for Sears Roofing and Yellow Freight YRC. He belonged to Teamsters Union Local #41. He loved fishing with Jared and his best friend Randall Busche, Springfield, Mo. Many many hours and days were spent fishing. He also enjoyed arrowhead hunting. At a young age, he could fix anything he attempted and people soon found this out. Tim will forever be remembered for his love of his family, his love of animals, his kindness to everyone, and that he would do anything to help anyone in need.
Tim is survived by the "love of his life," his wife of 44 years, Holly (Austin) Wilcoxen; their only son Jared M Wilcoxen; and Danny O'Day; Two sisters Tommie Lyle and Penny Payne and all his and Holly's loving extended families. Tim's memory will live forever in each and every one of their lives.
Jared and I are left to cherish Tim's love for us, and our treasured memories of the many wonderful years we had together. Honey, Jared and I love and miss you so much.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.