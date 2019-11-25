Timothy Lee Taylor, 58 of Centerview, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home.
Tim was born August 28, 1961 in Warrensburg, son of Lawrence L. and Donna June (Houx) Taylor. He graduated from Warrensburg High School and attended State Fair College in Sedalia on a rodeo scholarship. He was united in marriage to Diana C. Marr in February of 1983 in Warrensburg. The couple lived between Centerview and Warrensburg for several years, prior to moving to the family farm in 1987. Tim was a truck driver then worked for Johnson County Highway Department for over twenty years. He eventually returned to truck driving. Until illness prevented it, he drove for Shackelford Trucking out of Chilhowee. His interests included rodeoing, he was United Rodeo Association Champion and Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association multiple champion. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse shoeing, riding his Harley and just plain being ornery.
He is survived by his wife: Diana; children: Nicole Taylor, Travis Taylor and Chad Taylor; mother: Donna Eppright and stepfather, Bill; grandchildren: Shelbie Bender, Blake Taylor, McKenzie Taylor, Wyatt Taylor, Emma Taylor, Justin Taylor and Tyler Taylor; stepbrother: David Eppright and stepsister: Christy Riecke. He was preceded in death father, Lawrence in 1983; maternal grandparents: Pete and Pearl Houx; paternal grandparents: Lawrence and Frances Taylor; and uncle: Denny Houx.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30th at Johnson County Cowboy Church at the Johnson County Fair Grounds, with Dr. Mark Ficken officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Timothy Lee Taylor Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
