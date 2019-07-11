Virginia S. Thurman
HOLDEN, Mo. Virginia S. Thurman, 91 of Holden, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her home.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at First Christian Church in Holden, with interment to follow at the Holden Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Friday at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.