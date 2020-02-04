Thomas Nelson Phillips, 83, formerly of Leeton, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Harmony Baptist Church, 805 SE 251st Rd, Leeton, MO.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Thomas Phillips Memorial Fund; checks may be made payable to Mark Phillips/Peggy Richey and left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.