Thersia D. Reed, 88, of K.C., MO, formerly of Warrensburg, Missouri died on March 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services Saturday, March 14, at 1:00 pm at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation 11am-1pm at the church. Services conducted by Duane E. Harvey Funeral Directors- Kansas City, MO (816) 763-9100.

