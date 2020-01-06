Long-time friend Bill Elliott informed the family that Terry Dell Powell passed away December 12, 2019. Terry was a 1968 graduate of College High School, attending the University of Central Missouri, where she received her bachelor’s degree. Terry went on to fulfill her master’s degree requirements at the University of Florida.
Terry was known almost universally as a wonderful person who seemed always be empathetic toward everyone she met. Always, always an ability to find something good in others. Terry was a 30-year resident of Lawrence Kansas.
Terry is preceded in death by longtime Warrensburg residents Dr. Donald F. and Martha D. Powell. Terry is survived by her brother Rex F. Powell and nephew Dr. Matthew B. F. Powell.
A Christian memorial service will be held for Terry Dell Powell (family - or by request in April), at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens, she will reside spiritually close to her parents, Don and Marti Powell.
God Bless Terry Dell Powell.
(rfranklinpowell@gmail.com)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.