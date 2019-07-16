FOLK, Mo. Dorothy L. (Rackers) Temmen, 79, of Folk, passed away at her home, on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
She was born on February 14, 1940, in Jefferson City, Missouri, a daughter of Clem and Theresa (Taube) Rackers.
She was united in marriage to James Jim Temmen on June 27, 1958, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Jefferson City. In 1956, she met the love of her life, Jim Temmen, at a wedding reception, at which time he asked her to ride to town to pick up some bread, with the permission of her parents.
In 1957, she graduated from New Bloomfield High School. She worked as a home loan officer for Jefferson Bank and Citizens Bank for almost 30 years combined. She and her husband Jim farmed for many years, raising both cattle and crops.
She enjoyed many hobbies, which included traveling, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by: her siblings, Richard Rackers (Jean) of New Bloomfield, Missouri, and Ruth Stratman of Sedalia, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Mary Catherine Strope of Folk, and Carolyn Lueckenhoff (Bud) of Springfield, Missouri; brother-in-law, Bill Temmen (Marilyn) of Wardsville, Missouri.
She is also survived by: many loving nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews; and a loving and supportive church and community.
She is proceeded in death by: her husband of 60 years, Jim; parents, Clem and Theresa (Taube) Rackers; brothers-in-law, Ed Temmen, Jerry Stratman and Raymond Strope; and two nephews: Kevin Rackers and Greg Temmen.
Visitation will be held at Hilke-Millard Funeral Home in Westphalia Missouri, on Monday, July 15, 2019. Friends will be received from 4 to 7p.m.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua in Folk, with Father Anthony J. Viviano officiating.
Interment will follow in the St. Anthony of Padua Church Cemetery in Folk.
Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of HILKE-MILLARD Funeral Home; Westphalia, Missouri 65085. (573) 455-2424.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.millardfamilychapels .com As published in the Daily Star Journal.
