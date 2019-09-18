Taylor Rae Hedrick passed away at birth, Friday, September 6, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, MO.
She is survived by her parents Steven Ray and Cathy Marie (Marx) Hedrick of Leeton, MO, two siblings, Dakota Berkmyre and Cheyenne Berkmyre, both of the home, maternal grandfather, Joe W. Marx of Chilhowee, MO; and parental grandparents, Dan and Brenda Hedrick of Warrensburg.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Thelma Y. Marx.
Taylor Rae will forever be in our hearts.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO.
