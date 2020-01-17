1939 - 2020
Sylvester Leonard Ginther, 80, Plattsburg, MO, died January 15, 2020. Rosary 5:00 pm, visitation 5:30-7 pm, Monday, January 20, Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, MO (816) 781-8228 www.parklawnfunerals.com. Mass 10:00 am Tuesday, January 21, St. James Catholic Church, Liberty, MO. Graveside 2:30 pm at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO. In lieu of flowers, Spiritual Bouquets or Masses in Sylvester's name would be very much appreciated.
