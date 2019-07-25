Thelma Swigert
WINDSOR, Mo. Thelma Swigert, 85, of Windsor, died Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at her home in Windsor.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor, with Rev. Justin Wright officiating.
Burial: Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home
Contributions: Swigert Family International Agriculture Scholarship (checks payable to UCM Foundation) or to Calvary Baptist Church and may be left c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.hadleyfuneralhome.com As published in the Daily Star Journal.
