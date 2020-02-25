Susan P. Bonett, Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away February 16, 2020, at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg.
History: Susan Pate Bonett was born January 17, 1937, at Wichita, Kansas, daughter of Gerald Hartmetz and Virginia (Pate) Hartmetz. She received her BA in American History from the University of Wichita in 1954 and received a graduate degree in library science from the University of Denver in 1955. After working in libraries at the University of Kansas, including a year as assistant law librarian, Susan and her husband settled in Warrensburg in 1967. Susan worked under the late and longtime director Esther Gillman of Trails Regional Library until taking over as director, herself in 1982. Susan retired from the directorship in August 2005. Susan was a longtime member of the International Wedgwood Society. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, needlework and listening to big band jazz.
Survivors include husband: Herman Bonett of Warrensburg, MO; Walter “Jud” Hartmetz (Sherrie) of Gladstone, KS.
She was preceded in death by her older brother Gerald Jacob “Jake” Hartzman.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.