Susan Lynn (McNeece) George, 54 of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Odessa Cemetery, Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs. Memories of Susan and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Susan was born on January 7, 1966
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.