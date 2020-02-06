Steven Neal Harlan, 44 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Super Bowl Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home.
Steven was born February 20, 1974, in Warrensburg, the son of Dr. Carl Lee Harlan and Karol V. (Hardwick) Harlan. He graduated from Warrensburg High School and earned his Bachelors at DeVry University in Kansas City. Next he earned his Master’s of Science in Robotic Engineering at UCM. Steven was a self-employed Robotic Technician. He loved fixing things and restoring cars. He also enjoyed being an amateur remote control air plane operator. Steven was a talented artist and a creative musician. He also was a lifelong animal lover.
Steven is survived by his daughter Hunter Grace Harlan of Kansas City, MO; parents: Dr. Carl and Karol Harlan of Warrensburg, MO; three sisters: Lynne Arnold (Steve) of Roswell, GA; Lisa Bennett (Bill) of Greensboro, NC and Jamie Harlan (Lou) of Warrensburg, MO; brother: David Harlan (Katy) of Irvine, CA; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by another sister, Amber Harlan.
Memorial Service will be 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrensburg.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Saturday at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net
