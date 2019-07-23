Staples, Malinda K.

Malinda K. Staples
Malinda Kay (Smith) Staples, 57, was a resident of Warrensburg, died Saturday the 20, of July, 2019 after an extended illness.
Kay was born and raised in Fayette, Alabama to Linda Lou (Brasher) and Thomas Murl Smith.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents and survived by: her husband, two children, 3 siblings, and many friends.
Services will be planned and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to either the American Heart Institute or St. Lukes Mid America Heart Institute and can be left in care of the funeral home.
Kays full obituary can be seen at www.sweeneyphillipsholdren.com As published in the Daily Star Journal.
