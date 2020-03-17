Stanley Wade Kinnison, 81 of Centerview, Missouri passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Stan was born November 26, 1938 in Lawrence, Kansas, son of Russell Warren Kinnison and Blanche Marie (Cooper) Kinnison. He attended school at Richmond, Kansas. He served in the United States Navy, from 1955 to 1957, in the Korean War. Stan was united in marriage to Ruby Jewell Frames on March 7, 1959, in Kansas City. The couple lived in Kansas City prior to moving to the Grain Valley area. In 1981, they moved to Edwards, Missouri. For the past twenty years, they split their time between their farm near Centerview and Harlingen, Texas. Stan raised horses and farmed. He also drove a truck for over thirty years. He was a member of Union Pacific Teamster, Local 41, retiring in 1994. Stan was a family man, car enthusiast, and avid sportsman, including hunting, fishing and boating.
Survivors include his wife of sixty one years, Ruby; and four children: Danny Kinnison (Shelly) of Centerview, MO; Sarah Kinnison of Warrensburg, MO; Rhonda Kinnison of Warrensburg, MO and Russell Kinnison (Lauren) of Centerview, MO; ten grandchildren: Rhonda McQueen, Danny Kinnison, Jr.; Dustin Kinnison, Michelle Andrade, Matthew Brooks, Christopher Ross, Kevin Ross, Phoenix Watson, Beau Wilkinson and Lana Wilkinson; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded death by his brother, Marvin Kinnison.
Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22nd, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Sunday at the funeral home.
There will be a private interment at the Centerview Cemetery at a later date.
