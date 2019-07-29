Sovich, Margaret 1952-2019

Margaret Mary Madonna Sovich, age 66, passed away surrounded by loved ones July 25, 2019.
She was born November 30, 1952 in Omaha, Nebraska to Clifford and Rose Hartin.
A lifelong scholar and avid reader Margaret attended CMSU and eventually earned her Masters in Speech Pathology. It was while pursuing her Bachelors that Maggie fell in love with, and eventually married her soulmate, LT. Col Frank Sovich, USAF (ret). Maggee and Frank were married in the chapel of Whiteman Air Force Base on March 11, 1978. The two left Whiteman to travel the globe with the military, but ultimately decided to return to Missouri to raise their family after Franks retirement. They have since been settled in Warrensburg for the last 30 years.
Margaret was a loving and dedicated mother of four. She especially cherished her role as nanna to her five grandchildren and was looking forward to the birth of her sixth grandchild in the fall.
A devout Catholic, Maggee was an active parishioner at Sacred Heart Parish of Warrensburg.
A loving, caring, and nurturing person, she selflessly gave her time to all who needed it.
She has left a lasting legacy on her community and will be missed by all who knew her.
Margaret is survived by her husband Frank; son and daughter in law Christopher and Emily Sovich; daughter and son in law Mary and Baris Sener; son Clifford Sovich; daughter and son in law Julie and Tony Arduengo; grandchildren Katherine and Penelope Sovich; Aneleigh and Adelaide Sener; Michael Arduengo (Andrew expected in the fall); sisters Dian Griffin and Colleen Heikes.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
A memorial service will be Thursday August 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. All events will take place at Sacred Heart Church, 300 S. Ridgeview Dr., Warrensburg, Missouri, 64093.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made online to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.