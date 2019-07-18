KNOB NOSTER, Mo. Steven "Erv" Lynn Smith, 68, of Knob Noster, passed away Sunday, July 14,
2019, at his home. He was born on Oct. 10, 1950, in Great Bend, Kansas the son of Roland and Marlene (Walter) Smith, who preceded him in death.
After attending community college, Steve worked as superintendent at several Missouri State Parks, including, Roaring River, Meramec Springs, Pomme de Terre, Sam A. Baker, and Knob Noster. He retired as a supervisor for Knob Noster City Water Department. He then went on to UCM for seven years where he retired as a water technician. He was a member of the Army National Guard. Steve loved music, especially old rock and blues. When he was younger he played in a band called, "The Collectors." He also enjoyed turkey hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. From time-to-time, he liked to enjoy a "mixie." He was a great dad and a wonderful grandpa. And even better friend. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include: two children, Stacie Bean-Tullis of Niagara Falls, New York, and Scott Smith of Knob Noster; a brother, Randy Smith (Jenny) of Wichita, Kansas; a sister, Misty Findley (Earl) of Kechi, Kansas; a sister-in-law, Jane Smith of Great Bend, Kansas; three grandchildren, Brittany Bradley (Dylan), Jake Bean, and Chloe Tullis; two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Ethan; and his companion, Tish Thomas.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roland "Gunny" Smith.
A private family memorial service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri State Parks.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, Missouri. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
