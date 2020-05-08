Shirley Ann (Stevenson) Frank, age 76, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend returned to her eternal home on April 24, 2020, in Dearborn, Michigan, after a hard battle against COVID-19.
Shirley, born July 10, 1943, was the first of five children born to Charles and Alice (Opat) Stevenson of Elma, Iowa. Growing up Shirley helped her mother in the home but felt most connected shadowing the quiet and generous ethic instilled by her father out on the family farm. Shirley attended a local one-room school house for K-8 graders and then graduated from Crestwood High school in 1961. She later attended cosmetology school with her sister-in-Law and eventually taught the craft in order to help support her family and her husband’s college education. Shirley uniquely embodied rugged, rural-life work ethic with a beauty queen gentleness.
Shirley married Omer Frank, also of Elma, Iow,a at Lourdes Catholic Church in August 1963.
She traveled with him to numerous colleges (Iowa State University, Central Missouri Teachers College and the University of Salt Lake) as he pursued his higher education before they settled in Warrensburg, Mo, to raise their family.
Shirley’s entrepreneurial spirit and resourcefulness led her to a long career in the resale of antiques, fabric/sewing supplies, and other oddities. Shirley could always be found at “Those Were the Days” resale shop working her booth. She found great joy in interacting with her friends from the shop and her customers. Shirley’s innovative nature and resourcefulness drove her to fix even the most broken purchases back to new. She loved working with her customers, listening to their ideas, and developing a solution. She retired from her business in 2014 but never lost her drive for a good deal or a unique find.
By far, Shirley’s greatest source of joy was her family. She was the foundational strength in each of her children’s lives, devoting countless hours in support and prayer. Imparting her faith and humble spirit, Shirley taught each of her children to see the beauty in the broken and the potential in the items long forgotten. Her infectious smile and sense of humor brought light to every situation. Her unique perspective brought clarity to uncertainty. Her generous heart was always willing to help those in need. The legacy of unconditional love and devotion she planted in her children years ago continues to blossom and spread in the lives of her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Alice Stevenson and her husband Omer Frank.
Shirley’s living legacy includes her children: Scott and Tina Frank of Portland, OR, Randy and Holly Frank of Dearborn, MI, Steve and Staci Frank of Dearborn, MI, and Anne and Robert Bott of Warrensburg, MO. She has ten adoring and talented grandchildren that carry her values: Natalie, Sydney, Kaitlyn, Lexi, Charlie, Madelyn, Morgan, Matthew, Jacob and Zachary; four beloved siblings: Kathy and Jack Barloon of Decorah, Iowa, Larry and Deanna Stevenson of Decorah, Iowa, Mary Ellen and Tom Vachta of Cresco, Iowa, and Chuck and Tammy Stevenson of Elma, Iowa; additionally, Shirley is loved by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren planted all across the country.
Public services will be scheduled at a later time pending the safe return to public gatherings. The family has established a scholarship to support post-secondary endeavors of the youth in the Warrensburg area. In lieu of flowers, contributions and condolences can be made to the Frank Family Achievement Scholarship ℅ Anne Bott 200 SW 400th Rd Warrensburg, MO 64093.
Rest well dear Mother. Our hearts ache deeply in your absence but we will carry your teachings forward.
Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.