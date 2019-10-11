Shirley Ann (Staples) Metivier-Born 8/16/1937 in Hatboro PA to William L. Staples and Mary Elizabeth (Dunlap) Staples, entered into eternal rest on 10/8/2019.
Directly after high school, Shirley met and married career navy sailor, Lawrence H. Metivier with whom she traveled extensively until settling for a number of years in Corinna, ME. Together they had 4 children; Lawrence Edward “Larry”, Lorraine Marie, Lorna Jean and Lora Hazel.
In 1970 she returned to her hometown of Havertown PA, where she met the love of her life and true soul mate, Amelio Lombardi with whom she spent 28 years until his death in November 1998. “Uncle Mel” as her children lovingly called him was a selfless man who would move heaven and earth to make sure that she and her children were well loved and cared for, making it easy to see why he could earn her devotion and her heart.
Shirley was a very outgoing person so working as a hostess and/or waitress in many local Delaware County restaurants suited her well, and over her many years in the public she garnered numerous friends and followers.
Shirley was preceded by her younger brother Donald L. (Claudia) Staples in 2009, her step-sister Suzan in 2013, her 2 oldest children; “Larry” of Parkesburg PA in 2008, Lorraine Malec Moyer of Chesapeake VA in 2011 and 1 grandson Sean Malec of Chesapeake VA in 2015.
Shirley passed away peacefully in Warrensburg MO with her daughter Lora at her side.
She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Claudia of Wayne PA, 2 daughters; Lorna (Harvey) Slifer of West Chester PA and Lora (Daniel) Pressly now of Palm Bay FL, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a wealth of extended family and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, October 18, 2019, 11 am, at Sacred Heart Catholic, 300 S. Ridgeview Dr., Warrensburg, MO 64063, with a buffet style lunch being served after services.
Her family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff from Good Shephard Hospice for their devotion to their calling in caring for and treating patients with compassion and dignity. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Shirley through a memorial donation to: Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or a charity of your choice.
