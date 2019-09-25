Shirley Ann Brockman, age 91, of Warrensburg, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 26, 1927, on a dairy farm north of Warrensburg, the daughter of Mary Virginia Asbury Whitfield and W.H. “Dub” Whitfield.
On March 16, 1947, she was united in marriage to O.C. Dunham of Warrensburg. There were two children born during their marriage: Thomas Scott Dunham and Ann Olivia Dunham Shideler. She married Clinton E. Coonrod of Warrensburg on June 14, 1963. He preceded her in death in 1997. In December of 1999, she married Robert O. Brockman, and he preceded her in death in April of 2005.
Shirley grew up in Warrensburg and graduated from Warrensburg High School. She attended the University of Central Missouri and was an active member of the Pi Kappa Sigma Sorority.
Shirley was the Johnson County Missouri Treasurer from 1963 to 2001. She was a member of the Women’s’ Democratic Club, and active member of First Christian Church, a charter member of Rainbow for Girls, and became a member of Grand Cross of Color. She was also a member of ABC Club, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and Western Missouri Medical Center Auxiliary.
Shirley was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and the most important part of her life.
Survivors include: a daughter, Ann Olivia Shideler and husband John of Wheatland, MO; a son, Thomas Scott Dunham and wife Carol of Warrensburg; two grandsons, Marcus Scott Dunham and wife Jennifer of Oak Grove, MO, and Bryan Lee Dunham and wife Lauren of Warrensburg, MO; three great-grandsons, Tyler, Quentin, and Kodiak Dunham; and one great-granddaughter, Tavia Dunham. Also surviving are step-daughters Cathy Griffey and husband Bob, Mary Ann Coonrod, Linda Lockard and husband Lewis, Virginia Bruch, Kandy Edwards and husband John and their families; stepson-in-law, Daric Elwell; and many step-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, James S. Whitfield, and one stepdaughter, Bobbie Elwell.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 2:00 p.m., at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Pastor John O’Quinn officiating. Interment will follow the service in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marcus Dunham, Bryan Dunham, Tyler Dunham, Quentin Dunham, John Shideler, Lewis Lockard, John Edwards and Nancy Constant. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Jay Astik, Rev. Jerry Basye, Bob Griffey, Daric Elwell, Debby Lotspeich and Rafael Maxson.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions are suggested to either First Christian Church or Johnson County Cancer Foundation. Checks may be left in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.