Sheryl K. Brooks, age 58, of Olathe, KS, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at KU Medical Center.
She was born March 20, 1961, in Windsor, MO, the daughter of Roy and Anna Lorraine (Swisher) McAllister. She graduated from Leeton High School and earned an associate’s degree from State Fair Community College.
Sheryl was a loving mother, sister, and friend.
Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Anna Elizabeth Brooks of Kansas City; her siblings, Carol (Raymond) Smith of Leeton, Jerry (Shirley) McAllister of Leeton, Barbara Reilly of Marshall, Mary (Larry) Varner of Lee’s Summit, and Judy Jett of Warrensburg; her companion, Scott Ryburn of Wellsville, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Karen Rainen, her brother-in-law Marc Rainen, and an infant sister.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be left in care of the funeral home.
