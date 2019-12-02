Sherin Lea (White) Sellman rejoined the love of her life John Wally Sellman in a heavenly reunion on Tuesday November 25, 2019. She passed peacefully in her home. Sherin was born on February 26, 1943 to James Lenard and Melba Marion (Flair) White in Higginsville Missouri. Sherin was the 5th of 6 daughters born of that union.
Sherin graduated as a Higginsville Husker in 1961. She then attended UCM (then Central Missouri State College) where she was introduced to John and knew that he was “the one”. They were united in marriage at Central Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Higginsville, MO, on December 17, 1961. Their family grew with love and welcomed 3 children. She and John attended First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Warrensburg after their marriage.
Sherin was an amazing mother and homemaker. She worked as a bookkeeper for Sears in Warrensburg, and at R&H Salvage. She thoroughly enjoyed working for the Department of Revenue at the License Bureau processing driver’s licenses. In 1983 she felt called to nursing and graduated from the Warrensburg Area Career Center and achieved her License as a Practical Nurse. Her primary career was serving as a LPN for the Lutheran Good Shepherd Nursing home in Concordia. She began in 1985 and retired from there in 2013. The sudden loss of John Wally in February of 2014 broke her heart, and left quite a hole in her world.
She was a very talented lady. She enjoyed cooking and sewing (she made her own wedding dress and Brenda’s and Lori's wedding gowns). She enjoyed knitting personalized stockings for each of the kids, and was in the process of trying to get ‘caught up’ with all of the grandchildren’s spouses, and great-children. Her most recent passion was quilting. She was a member of the Inspired Quilters Guild in Warrensburg, MO. She loved the challenge of piecing quilts because it was “like putting together a jigsaw puzzle”. She made it her mission to build quilts for her family, and loved making them for each of the grandchildren’s wedding gift. She made numerous Christmas tree skirts, stockings, and table runners as gifts. She always wondered if the recipients truly understood the love stitched into those gifts. She thoroughly enjoyed running with her ‘Go Go Girls’. They were truly a blessing in her life.
Sherin is survived by a sister Lucile Archer of Skiatook, OK, children Brenda (Rick) Dooley, John David (Janelle) Sellman all of Warrensburg, and Lori (Austin) Kresse of Gunn City, MO. Grandchildren include Hanna (Sellman) Derritt (Nathan), Bret Dooley (Briana), Lauren (Sellman) Gutierrez (Alex), Joshua Sellman, Leanne Sellman (Brittney), James Dooley (Kelsey), Sawyer Kresse (Grace), Mason Kresse and Bradie Kresse. Great grandchildren: Madelyn, Aaliyah and Olivia Derritt; and Billy, Adam & Adam Gutierrez. Many nieces, nephews and ‘adopted’ family that she claimed as one of her own and knew her as ‘Grammy’.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Jean Davis, Margaret (Ledbetter) McMichael, Virginia Branson, and infant sister Linda White. Husband John, father-in-law Warren Sellman, and mother-in-law Hilda (Mueller) Sellman.
Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 6th, at First Christian Church in Warrensburg, with Pastor Tabatha Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Warrensburg.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Nathan Derritt, Bret Dooley, Alex Gutierrez, Joshua Sellman, James Dooley, Sawyer Kresse and Mason Kresse.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
