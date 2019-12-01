Sherin Lea Sellman, 76 of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 6th at First Christian Church, with interment to follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
