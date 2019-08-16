Shaw, Vicki L.

Vicki L. Shaw
WARRENSBURG, Mo. Vicki Lynn (Veach) Shaw, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital, in Kansas City, Missouri, on the morning of July 12, 2019, from complications due to previous strokes.
A celebration of life will held for Vicki from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the ABC Building, Grover Park, in Warrensburg.
Vicki had been a Head Start teacher in Warrensburg for 23 years, prior to 2004, and absolutely loved helping children learn how to learn.
She would have been 65 years old on Aug. 23, 2019, and was WHS class of 72.
Vicki was preceded in death by: her mother, Neoma Dodgen, of Kansas City; her father, Beb Jones, formerly of Holden, Missouri; and one brother, Bill Dodgen, Jr., of Independence, Missouri.
Surviving include: her husband of 48 years, Thomas Wesley Shaw, of Warrensburg; two children, Christopher Shaw, of Booneville Missouri and Heather Shaw Conklin, of Monticello, Arkansas; five grandchildren: Taylor Shaw, of Kentucky, Avery and Becca Shaw, of Booneville, Koby Shaw, of Warrensburg and Alexandria Conklin, Monticello.
Also still with us in life are four brothers: Dan Goshorn and Jerry Dodgen, both of Warrensburg, Preston Dodgen, of Sedalia, Missouri and Dean Dodgen, of Smithville, Missouri; and two sisters, Debbie McNamara, of Lees Summit, Missouri and Brenda Dodgen, of Warrensburg.
Now she can finally see that I wasnt lying when I said I would be there till the end, no matter what. See you soon. Love, your Tommy. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
